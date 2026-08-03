IHC extends stay on 50pc additional toll tax for vehicles without M-Tag

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has extended its order restraining the National Highway Authority (NHA) from collecting an additional 50 per cent toll tax from vehicles without M-Tags or those carrying insufficient M-Tag balances.

The court heard a petition challenging the notification issued for the collection of the additional toll charges.

During the hearing, the NHA submitted its written response to the court.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir asked the petitioner's counsel whether a copy of the NHA's response had been received. The lawyer confirmed that it had been provided but said he had not yet had an opportunity to examine its contents.

The NHA's counsel informed the court that another case involving a similar matter was also pending before the court and requested that the two cases be heard together.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir observed that the court was already aware of the other matter but clarified that the two petitions were separate cases.

After hearing the arguments, the court extended its earlier order preventing the NHA from collecting the 50 per cent additional toll tax from vehicles without M-Tags or with insufficient balances.

The court subsequently adjourned further proceedings.

The continuation of the stay means that the additional charge covered by the court's order cannot be collected from the affected vehicles until further directions from the IHC.

The case concerns the NHA's policy of imposing an additional toll charge on vehicles that do not have an M-Tag or have insufficient funds in their M-Tag accounts. The petition challenges the notification under which the additional amount was being collected.

Further proceedings will determine the legal status of the additional toll collection and the arguments raised by both sides.