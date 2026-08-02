AJK phase second election campaign ends, polling today

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) –Campaign for AJK second phase elections has come to an end as election commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has completed arrangements for the second phase polls to take place on Sunday (today).

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission has finalised all arrangements for the second phase of the general elections of the Legislative Assembly.

Polling will be held in nine constituencies of the Muzaffarabad Division and 12 constituencies of Kashmiri refugees living in different parts of the country.

A close contest is expected between the PML-N and the PPP. In Muzaffarabad division, 208 candidates are contesting on the seats of refugees, 143 of whom are candidates for the seats of refugees. More than 1.2 million voters will exercise their franchise.

Eight police personnel will be on duty at the most sensitive polling station, 6 at the sensitive one, and 4 at the normal polling station.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for open hearings on all complaints of alleged rigging in the first phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Bilawal said the credibility of the first phase of the elections would be judged by the extent to which fairness, transparency and impartiality were ensured during the electoral process.