Bodies of eight climbers found after avalanche hits expedition on Broad Peak

GILGIT (Dunya News ) - Eight of the climbers who went missing after an avalanche on Broad Peak have been confirmed dead, and their bodies have been recovered, while two climbers are still missing.

Rescue operations are underway on Broad Peak, the world's 12th highest peak. Bad weather is a major obstacle to rescue operations. The bodies of 4 of the dead have been identified, of which 3 bodies were transferred to Skardu by Pakistan Army helicopters.

The avalanche hit around midday on Thursday as a 10-member team was making its ascent on the 8,051-metre peak, one of the world's highest mountains.

Rescue officials and expedition organisers launched an extensive search involving helicopters, ground teams and high-altitude rescue personnel to locate the missing climbers.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) confirmed that four bodies had been recovered during the operation.

ACP President Major General Irfan Arshad identified two of the deceased as Omani climber Nadhira Ahmed Abdullah Al Harthy and Nepalese mountaineer Pur Bahadur Gurung.

The identities of the remaining two victims have not yet been officially disclosed.

According to the ACP, the expedition comprised six climbers from Nepal, one each from Pakistan, Oman, China and the United States.

The Nepalese members included renowned mountaineer Nirmal Purja, Pur Bahadur Gurung, Kili Pemba Sherpa, Nima Sherpa, Nawang Thindu Sherpa and Gyalu Sherpa.

Other climbers on the expedition were Pakistani mountaineer Sohail Sakhi, Wang Zhong of China, Mallory Geis from the United States and Oman's Nadhira Ahmed Abdullah Al Harthy.

Also Read: Ten climbers missing after avalanche strikes Broad Peak, rescue efforts underway

Earlier in the day, the Alpine Club announced that two Pakistan Army Aviation helicopters carrying rescue personnel and specialised equipment had been deployed to support the operation.

The club said rescue efforts were being carried out in coordination with government agencies, the Pakistan Army and local authorities, with operations dependent on weather and flying conditions.

ACP General Secretary Ayaz Shigri said preliminary GPS data transmitted by some of the missing climbers suggested the avalanche swept the group nearly 1,000 metres downhill, leaving survivors trapped across a difficult section of the mountain.

He added that several expedition teams had been making a coordinated summit push when the avalanche struck.

Rescue officials also voiced concerns that local high-altitude porters working with expedition teams may have been caught in the avalanche, although their status remained unconfirmed.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Amjad Hussain Advocate directed all relevant departments to remain on high alert and expedite rescue efforts in coordination with the Pakistan Army.

The incident has drawn international attention because of the presence of celebrated Nepalese climber Nirmal Purja, who remains among those unaccounted for.

Purja, a former member of Britain's Brigade of Gurkhas and the Royal Marines' Special Boat Service, is widely regarded as one of the world's most accomplished mountaineers.

He gained global recognition after climbing all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres in just six months and six days in 2019, setting a world record.

In 2021, he also participated in the first successful winter ascent of K2 alongside an all-Nepalese team.

Pakistani climber Sohail Sakhi, who is also missing, is one of the country's most accomplished high-altitude mountaineers.

Hailing from Hunza, he recently summited Kanchenjunga, the world's third-highest peak, and has previously climbed K2, Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I and Gasherbrum II without supplemental oxygen.