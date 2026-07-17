Bilawal proposes Truth and Reconciliation Commission for Kashmir

DADYAL (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has proposed the formation of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to help resolve political and constitutional issues in Azad Jammu and Kashmir through dialogue.

Addressing an election rally in Dadyal, Bilawal described the upcoming elections as among the most significant in the history of Azad Kashmir, saying the prevailing situation was a test for both the state and political parties.

He said politicians must focus on resolving public issues and representing the people's voice, warning that political vacuums often allow non-political and extremist elements to gain influence.

Bilawal said he had received a letter from protesters and suggested establishing a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to identify solutions to the region's longstanding issues. He proposed that protests be suspended until the commission completed its work.

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The PPP chairman reiterated his party's commitment to securing both the international and internal right to self-determination for the people of Kashmir. He also said all disputes could be resolved through peaceful means and dialogue.

Calling for constitutional solutions, Bilawal stressed that constitutional amendments should be made through parliament rather than through force or street agitation. He also criticised the suspension of internet and mobile phone services in Kashmir, saying innocent citizens should not suffer because of the actions of a few individuals.

Bilawal urged voters to give the PPP a strong mandate, saying it would enable the party to pursue constitutional reforms and secure greater rights for the people of Azad Kashmir. He also criticised the ruling PML-N over its position on Kashmir-related issues and demanded clarification from the defence minister over recent remarks, saying he should resign if they reflected only his personal opinion or be removed if they did not represent government policy.

Concluding his address, Bilawal appealed to both protesters and the government to avoid actions that would create hardship for ordinary Kashmiris, warning that prolonged political crises could create space for undemocratic forces to intervene.