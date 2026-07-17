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Former AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas' guard killed in convoy attack

Former AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas' guard killed in convoy attack
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Summary Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas escapes convoy attack, while his personal security guard is killed in the shooting.

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – A personal security guard of former Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan was killed after unidentified gunmen allegedly opened fire on his convoy near Tain Dhalkot.

According to sources, the attackers reportedly targeted the vehicle carrying the former prime minister, resulting in the death of his personal guard, Muhammad Asif, at the scene.

Sources said Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, who also serves as president of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Azad Kashmir, was travelling to Rawalakot on a two-day visit with party leaders and workers when the incident occurred.

More to read: Security forces eliminate 24 militants in Bannu, adjoining districts

Following the attack, he cancelled his visit and returned to Rawalpindi, sources added.

A search operation has been launched to trace the assailants, while authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident. The attack has created an atmosphere of concern in the area. 

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Azad Kashmir Pakistan Pakistan Politics Terrorism

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