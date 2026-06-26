Main Zuljanah procession in Lahore taken out from Nisar Haveli

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The main Zuljanah procession was taken out from Nisar Haveli inside Mochi Gate, Lahore on Thursday night amid tight security arrangements which will culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah on Friday (today) evening.

The procession would pass through its traditional routes, including Imambargah Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Mubarik Haveli, Chowk Nawab Sahib, Koocha Qazi Khana, Imambargah Maulvi Feroze Ali, Koocha Miskeenan, Mohalla Pir Gillanian, Imambargah Syed Rajjab Ali Shah, Chauhatta Mufti Baqir, Chowk Kotwali, Kashmiri Bazaar, Sunehri Mosque, Dabbi Bazaar, Gumti Bazaar, Sayd Mittha Bazaar, Tehsil Bazaar, Bazaar Hakimaan, Uchi Mosque and Bhaati Chowk, to reach Karbala Gamay Shah.

After conclusion of the procession on Friday evening, faithful would observe Shaam-e-Gariban where Zakir would highlight the significance of the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Foolproof security arrangements had been put in place along the routes of main procession to avoid any untoward incident. Various facilities including Rescue 1122 service along with availability of medical facilities had also been ensured.

It is pertinent to mention here that dozens of small and large processions were taken out on 9th of Muharram from different parts of the city while number of Majilis-e-Aza were also held in which religious scholars shed light on the teachings of the Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his great companions.

