AJK police chief warns against fake news

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) — Azad Jammu and Kashmir Inspector General of Police Liaquat Ali Malik has termed fake and misleading news one of the biggest challenges of the modern era, urging citizens to verify information before sharing it.

Addressing a press conference in Muzaffarabad, the AJK police chief said certain elements were spreading false propaganda about the situation in Kashmir and attempting to mislead the public.

He said some reports regarding the closure of routes in Azad Jammu and Kashmir contained claims contrary to facts. He clarified that all routes for entry into and exit from the region were fully open and traffic was operating normally.

Liaquat Ali Malik said modern technology, including artificial intelligence, was being used to create new narratives and misleading content, resulting in a rise in the spread of misinformation. He stressed that people needed to remain more cautious in such circumstances.

The IG AJK also rejected allegations regarding the stopping of a vehicle carrying food supplies, calling the claims baseless and without evidence. He said the authenticity of any news or claim could easily be checked through fact-checking.

He appealed to citizens to avoid believing or spreading unverified information and contact the AJK Police helpline in case of any emergency or difficulty.

The police chief said law enforcement agencies were continuously working to maintain peace and order, provide accurate information to the public and take effective measures against false and misleading news.