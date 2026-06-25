French climber's body recovered from K-6

SKARDU (Web Desk) – The body of French climber Pierre Guillaume, who died after being caught in an avalanche on K-6 peak in Ghanche district of Gilgit-Baltistan, has been recovered.

According to sources, the 40-year-old French mountaineer lost his life during an expedition to summit K-6, a 7,282-metre-high peak, after being struck by an avalanche.

Local climbers recovered Pierre Guillaume’s body after a successful rescue operation. He was part of a three-member international mountaineering team attempting to scale K-6.

The rescue operation was carried out by local climbers Ghulam Abbas, Sajjad Hussain, Ismail Kaseer and Idris Jamali. The team transported the body to a safe location and prepared a temporary helipad to facilitate helicopter evacuation.

Sources said that if weather conditions remain favourable, the body will be shifted to Skardu by helicopter.

The fellow climbers, local guides and support staff accompanying Pierre Guillaume are also present at the safe location and reported to be safe.