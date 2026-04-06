Information ministry refutes Afghan spokesperson's claims

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) on Sunday refuted the claims made by the so-called spokesperson of the Afghan Taliban regime Hamdullah Fitrat regarding the Operation Ghazab lil-Haq.

“It is well established that Pakistan has only undertaken precise targeting of Fitna al-Khawarij and Afghan Taliban terrorist infrastructure in Afghanistan,” said the MoIB while debunking the so-called spokesperson’s propaganda on the operation.

“The so-called spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat has again come up with a set of lies,” it added.

The ministry said that “precision air strikes, destruction and capture of posts, equipment, numbers of members of Afghan Taliban Regime and Fitna al-Khawarij, killed and injured are updated regularly with even clips of the strikes for all to see rather than some made up infographics by a habitual propagandist regime.”

Contrarily, the whole world is witness to the terrorist attacks undertaken by Indian sponsored Afghan Taliban Regime and their sponsored terror proxies, the MoIB said, citing the very recent cowardly attack in Domail, Bannu where 10 civilians including women and children were martyred.

The MoIB said, “how Afghan nationals are continuously being used for terrorist activities in Pakistan, and related evidence has also been seen by all and available publicly including even today’s Balochistan Home Minister’s Conference of 5 April.”

“Another hard fact is harbouring and protection of terrorist leadership inside Afghanistan and multiple UN/international reports confirming presence of dozens of terrorist proxies thriving under the patronage of Afghan Taliban Regime,” the ministry maintained.

It said, “unfortunately but unashamedly, Hamdullah Fitrat and other mouth pieces of Regime are well known to regularly post fake, old, even AI generated propaganda videos and assertions which only find patronization amongst their Indian masters and their propaganda machinery.”

