10 civilians dead, several injured in suicide attack at Bannu police station

BANNU (Dunya News) – Timely action by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police foiled a suicide attack on Domel Police Station in Bannu on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

Initial reports suggest the suicide bomber intended to target the police station but, after failing to breach it, detonated explosives in a nearby civilian area. The blast resulted in the deaths of 10 civilians, including seven women, one child, and two men.

Police said the attack was carried out using an explosives-laden vehicle from the direction of the old tehsil building. Hospital authorities reported that the injured included several women and children, as well as at least one police officer.

Rescue teams with the help of local residents shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

Soon after the attack occurred, the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a rescue and search operation. Senior security officials said that the terrorists aim to target the peace-loving people of Bannu; however, their elimination is certain.

District Police Officer Afridi visited both the incident site and the hospital, instructing officials to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured and to carry out a comprehensive investigation. He stated that such “cowardly acts of terrorism” would not shake the determination of law enforcement agencies or the public.

Police have also appealed to citizens to promptly report any suspicious activity to help prevent future incidents.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Zardari strongly condemned the attack, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives and praying for the swift recovery of those injured. In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, he reiterated the government’s firm resolve to eradicate terrorism from the country.

