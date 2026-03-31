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62 flights cancelled across Pakistan amid Middle East disruptions

62 flights cancelled across Pakistan amid Middle East disruptions
Updated on

Summary From Karachi, at least 12 flights cancelled.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Amid ongoing Middle East crisis, 62 flights cancelled across Pakistan today (Tuesday).

According to aviation sources, several international flights from major cities were suspended. From Karachi, at least 12 flights to destinations including Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain were cancelled.

Similarly, 11 flights from Lahore to Doha, Kuwait, Jeddah, Sharjah, Dubai, and Najaf were called off due to the situation.

In Islamabad, 23 flights bound for Tashkent, Al Ain, Doha, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dubai, Bahrain, and Sharjah were also cancelled.

Domestic operations were impacted as well, with two flights from Karachi to Lahore and six flights to Islamabad, Skardu, and Gilgit cancelled.

The disruptions come as rising tensions in the Middle East continue to affect air travel, particularly routes connecting Pakistan with Gulf and regional destinations.
 

Browse Topics
Iran-US-Israel war

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