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Sindh declares public holiday on April 4

Sindh declares public holiday on April 4
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Summary Bhutto, founder of the Pakistan Peoples Party, was executed in 1979.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Government of Sindh has announced a public holiday across the province on April 4 to observe the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Bhutto, founder of the Pakistan Peoples Party, was executed in 1979 and is remembered as “Quaid-e-Awam.”

According to an official notification, all government offices, along with autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils across Sindh, will remain closed on the day. However, essential services will continue to operate as usual.

Born on January 5, 1928, Bhutto was the son of Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto. He received his education from prestigious institutions including the University of California, Berkeley, and the University of Oxford.

Bhutto began his political career as one of the youngest ministers in Ayub Khan’s cabinet and later founded the PPP in 1967.
 

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