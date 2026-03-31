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Federal ministers, advisors receive over Rs400 million in salaries this year

Federal ministers, advisors receive over Rs400 million in salaries this year
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Summary Federal ministers, advisors, and special assistants received Rs40.72 crore in salaries; Rs26.64 crore spent on vehicles; Rs68.87 crore allocated for their expenses this fiscal year

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Details of salaries and allowances received by federal ministers, state ministers, advisors, and special assistants during the current fiscal year have been revealed.

According to official documents, members of the federal cabinet, including advisors and special assistants, have received a total of Rs40.72 crore in salaries and allowances so far this year.

Additionally, over 100 vehicles allocated for ministers, advisors, and special assistants have incurred expenses of Rs26.64 crore for usage, maintenance, and fuel.

For the current year, a total budget of Rs68.87 crore has been set aside for the salaries, allowances, and operational expenses of federal cabinet members, advisors, and special assistants.

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