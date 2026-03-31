Eight Muslim countries condemn Israeli restrictions in Jerusalem

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Eight Muslim countries, including Pakistan, have strongly condemned Israeli restrictions on the freedom of worship for Muslims and Christians in occupied Jerusalem.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office, a joint statement said preventing Muslims from accessing Al-Aqsa Mosque and barring Christian religious leaders from entering the Holy Church is a clear violation of international law.

The statement was issued by the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, rejecting Israeli actions as attempts to alter the legal and historical status of Jerusalem.

Also read: Israel passes death penalty law for Palestinians convicted of lethal attacks

The declaration further stated that keeping the doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque closed continuously for 30 days, even during the holy month of Ramadan, constitutes a serious violation of religious freedom and could threaten regional peace.

The foreign ministers emphasized that the entire compound of Al-Aqsa Mosque is exclusively for Muslim worship and is administered by the Jordanian Waqf authority. Israel was urged to immediately reopen the mosque, lift restrictions in Jerusalem’s Old City, and ensure unhindered access for worshippers.

The international community was also called upon to adopt a firm and effective stance to stop Israel from continuing violations and illegal actions against holy sites.