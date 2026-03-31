Qatar suspends visa-on-arrival facility for Pakistani travelers

DOHA (Qatar) (Dunya News) - The visa-on-arrival facility for Pakistanis traveling to Qatar has been suspended, Dunya News reported on Monday.

The Pakistan Embassy in Qatar issued an advisory stating that due to the current situation, visa-on-arrival facility is not available in Qatar. Pakistani citizens are advised to obtain a visa in advance before traveling, as those arriving without a visa may face difficulties.

Pakistani nationals intending to travel to Qatar are advised that visa-on-arrival facility is currently not available due to prevailing situation. All Pakistani travellers to Qatar are advised to obtain appropriate visas prior to travel to avoid inconvenience. — Pakistan Embassy Qatar (@PakinQatar) March 30, 2026

Embassy officials emphasized that it is mandatory to secure an appropriate visa prior to departure for Qatar. A new travel advisory has been issued for Pakistanis, making it clear that entry into Qatar will not be possible without a valid visa.

