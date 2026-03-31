Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Qatar suspends visa-on-arrival facility for Pakistani travelers

Qatar suspends visa-on-arrival facility for Pakistani travelers
Updated on

Summary The Pakistan Embassy in Qatar issued an advisory stating that due to the current situation, visa-on-arrival facility is not available in Qatar

DOHA (Qatar) (Dunya News) - The visa-on-arrival facility for Pakistanis traveling to Qatar has been suspended, Dunya News reported on Monday.

The Pakistan Embassy in Qatar issued an advisory stating that due to the current situation, visa-on-arrival facility is not available in Qatar. Pakistani citizens are advised to obtain a visa in advance before traveling, as those arriving without a visa may face difficulties.

Embassy officials emphasized that it is mandatory to secure an appropriate visa prior to departure for Qatar. A new travel advisory has been issued for Pakistanis, making it clear that entry into Qatar will not be possible without a valid visa.
 

Browse Topics
Qatar Pakistan

Related News

PM urges citizens to stop waste of resources
Postings assigned to newly-promoted DSPs in Punjab Police
Miscreants blow up gas pipeline in Quetta
Amir Muqam calls on Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi
Featured

Lesco hikes fees for new electricity connection

Pakistan sends food shipments to Middle East as war disrupts supply lines

Federal ministers, advisors receive over Rs400 million in salaries this year

PSX rebounds strongly as KSE-100 gains over 2,200 points

Dar heads to Beijing as Pakistan steps up Middle East mediation efforts