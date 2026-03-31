Miscreants blow up gas pipeline in Quetta

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Unidentified miscreants blew up an 18-inch diameter gas pipeline in Akhtarabad area near Western Bypass area in Quetta on Monday, suspending the gas supply to various areas of Balochistan province.

According to the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), gas supply to several cities of Balochistan province including Ziarat, Kalat, Mastung, Pishin, Hazara Town, Hazar Ganji, Pashtoon Bagh has been suspended.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) teams reached the site and started work to repair damaged gas pipeline.

Law enforcement agency along with police and bomb disposal squad also reached the spot after the explosion. They cordoned off the entire area and launched operation to arrest the outlaws.