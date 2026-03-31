Iran conflict is actually continuation of Israel-Palestine war: Fazl

ISLAMABAD Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday said that the conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States is actually a continuation of the war between Palestine and Israel.

Speaking to journalists outside the National Assembly, Fazlur Rehman stated that this entire conflict started with Israel-Palestine war has now reached Iran after crossing all Arab countries.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Israeli and Zionist dominance over the entire region would become inevitable if success is achieved in Iran.

The JUI-F chief said that the entire Muslim world should form a unified Islamic bloc to counter Zionist threat. He said that the Islamic countries should sign an agreement for politics, mutual trade, and defense purposes.

Fazlur Rehman emphasized that Islamic countries must come together and define a clear direction for themselves, adding that this is the only way to stop Zionism and Israeli expansionism.

