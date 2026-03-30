Sindh announces public holiday on Bhutto's death anniversary

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh government has declared a public holiday across the province on 4 April (Saturday) to mark the death anniversary of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

An official notification has been issued confirming that all government offices and institutions will remain closed on the occasion.

According to the notification, the تعطیل has been announced to commemorate Bhutto’s legacy and contributions, as the nation observes his 47th death anniversary on 4 April.

Every year, political workers and supporters hold events and gatherings across the country to pay tribute to the late leader.