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EU Council president praises Pakistan's role in peace efforts during call with PM

EU Council president praises Pakistan's role in peace efforts during call with PM
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Summary EU Council President Antonio Costa praised Pakistan’s peace efforts during a call with the Prime Minister, as both sides stressed diplomacy to resolve Middle East tensions

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President of the European Council Antonio Costa held a telephone conversation with Pakistan’s Prime Minister, discussing the ongoing tensions in the Middle East and bilateral relations between Pakistan and the European Union.

According to an official statement, both leaders expressed deep concern over the escalating situation involving Iran and Gulf countries, as well as its potential impact on the global economy. They emphasised the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis.

The Prime Minister briefed Antonio Costa on Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions in the Middle East, highlighting recent developments in mediation initiatives.

The European Council president appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role and reaffirmed the European Union’s support for all diplomatic efforts to restore peace and stability in the region. He extended his best wishes for Pakistan’s continued peace initiatives.

During the conversation, both sides also underlined the significance of Pakistan-European Union relations. The Prime Minister noted that his planned visit to Brussels last month had been postponed and expressed his commitment to strengthening ties.

Antonio Costa conveyed that he looks forward to welcoming the Prime Minister to Brussels on mutually agreed dates.

Highlighting the importance of the GSP+ status, the Prime Minister said he is keen to inaugurate the first Pakistan-EU Business Forum scheduled to be held in Islamabad on 28–29 April 2026.

The prime minister also conveyed his good wishes to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In a statement, Antonio Costa described the discussion as constructive and reiterated concerns over the broader global impact of the Iran conflict. He stressed that only dialogue and diplomacy, in line with the United Nations Charter and international law, can ensure lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.

 

Browse Topics
European Union (EU) Middle East Pakistan

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