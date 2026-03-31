Isolated Modi govt planning another false flag operation using Pakistani prisoners: Sources

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Narendra Modi’s government, frustrated and isolated over Pakistan’s active role in mediation efforts to end the Middle East war, is once again planning a false flag operation by exploiting innocent Pakistanis, particularly Kashmiris, who inadvertently crossed the border.

According to reliable sources, hundreds of innocent Pakistanis, including Kashmiris, are currently in Indian custody and the Indian security forces are now planning to forcibly use them for their nefarious designs.

Sources revealed that Indian authorities are gathering several of these innocent individuals from various jails for the staged operation. A few Indian prisoners are also reportedly being included in this heinous conspiracy to give the drama a realistic touch.

These innocent Pakistani detainees are likely to be used soon in a false flag operation, which will then be peddled by Indian media and India External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to malign Pakistan.

The move appears aimed at covering up India’s diplomatic humiliation and diverting attention from Pakistan by staging yet another worn-out drama.

Sources indicate that the sinister scheme has been orchestrated by India’s notorious intelligence agency RAW and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, who was widely condemned recently for using derogatory language against Pakistan when the Indian opposition parties questioned him as why, unlike Pakistan, India failed to play an active mediatory role to end the Middle East war.

According to the analysts, the world has already grown weary of India’s repeated deceit and stale narratives as this outdated propaganda holds no credibility anymore. Even after over a year since the Pulwama incident and the subsequent Pahalgam episode, India has failed to produce any concrete evidence to substantiate its claims.

“India has never been able to tell the world who exactly was involved in these incidents or where the perpetrators came from. Any fresh propaganda attempt by India, using innocent Pakistani prisoners in front of the media, is also expected to fail miserably,” the analysts believed.

