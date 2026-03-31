Amir Muqam calls on Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam called on the Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi at the Governor House on Monday.

Amir Muqam congratulated Muhammad Nehal Hashmi on assuming the office of Governor of Sindh.

They discussed law and order situation in Karachi, city’s commercial importance and economic activities. They also discussed the situation in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir affairs and regional issues.

Measures regarding climate change, elimination of marine pollution and environmental protection came under consideration.

The Governor of Sindh said that the present government stands with the public in every difficult time.

