Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Amir Muqam calls on Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi

Amir Muqam calls on Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi
Updated on

Summary They discussed law and order situation in Karachi, city’s commercial importance and economic activities. They also discussed the situation in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir affairs and regional issues.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam called on the Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi at the Governor House on Monday.

Amir Muqam congratulated Muhammad Nehal Hashmi on assuming the office of Governor of Sindh.

They discussed law and order situation in Karachi, city’s commercial importance and economic activities. They also discussed the situation in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir affairs and regional issues.

Measures regarding climate change, elimination of marine pollution and environmental protection came under consideration.

The Governor of Sindh said that the present government stands with the public in every difficult time.
 

Browse Topics
Pakistan Pakistan Politics

Related News

Iran conflict is actually continuation of Israel-Palestine war: Fazl
PTI gives list of lawyers to Adiala Jail officials for meeting with Imran Khan
Isolated Modi govt planning another false flag operation using Pakistani prisoners: Sources
Sindh announces public holiday on Bhutto's death anniversary
Featured

Lesco hikes fees for new electricity connection

Pakistan sends food shipments to Middle East as war disrupts supply lines

Federal ministers, advisors receive over Rs400 million in salaries this year

PSX rebounds strongly as KSE-100 gains over 2,200 points

Dar heads to Beijing as Pakistan steps up Middle East mediation efforts