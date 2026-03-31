Postings assigned to newly-promoted DSPs in Punjab Police

LAHORE (Dunya News) - New postings have been assigned to the newly-promoted 120 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) in the Punjab Police, Dunya News reported on Monday.

IG Punjab Abdul Karim has issued the notification for the new postings. As per the notification, Muhammad Aslam has been appointed as DSP Investigation Lahore.

Zahid Nawaz has been appointed as DSP Safe Cities Authority Lahore, Adeel Saeed as DSP Battalion Seven PC Lahore, and Abdul Junaid Khan as DSP at Chung Training College Lahore.

Muhammad Sarwar has been appointed as DSP CRO Investigation Office Lahore, Mubashir Ahmad as DSP Operations Shad Bagh, and Muhammad Saleem as DSP Bhawana, Chiniot.

Abdul Wahid has been appointed as ADIG Security Division Lahore, Mohsin Majeed as DSP Headquarters Gujranwala, and Nadeem Qaiser as DSP SPU Punjab Lahore.

