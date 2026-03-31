Rain, thunderstorms expected to sweep across Balochistan

(Web Desk) - The Meteorological Department has forecast partly cloudy weather for most districts of Balochistan, with rain, gusty winds, and thunderstorms expected in several areas on Tuesday.

Districts likely to see rain include Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Loralai, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, and surrounding regions.

Heavier rainfall accompanied by hail is also possible in Zhob, Sibi, Kohlu, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Harnai, and other nearby districts.

Residents are advised to remain cautious due to the potential for localised flooding and storm-related hazards.

Temperature forecasts for major districts today are: Quetta 23°C, Kalat 21°C, Ziarat 16°C, Zhob 18°C, Sibi 30°C, Turbat 33°C, Nokundi 32°C, Chaman 16°C, Gwadar 29°C, and Jiwani 28°C.

