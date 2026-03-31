Dar heads to Beijing as Pakistan steps up Middle East mediation efforts

(Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar departed for Beijing today (Tuesday) as part of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to mediate and reduce tensions in the Middle East.

The visit comes after a four-nation meeting held in Islamabad, where foreign ministers from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Egypt discussed the evolving situation in the Middle East.

According to a statement from the Foreign Office, Dar will visit China on March 31 at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The visit aims to facilitate detailed discussions on regional developments, as well as bilateral and global issues of mutual interest. The statement also reaffirmed that Pakistan and China remain “all-weather strategic cooperative partners.”

Despite medical advice to rest due to a minor shoulder fracture, Dar is proceeding with the visit, underscoring Islamabad’s commitment to strengthening ties with Beijing.

Diplomatic sources say the trip is particularly important in the context of Pakistan’s broader mediation efforts, as Islamabad seeks to involve China more actively in peace diplomacy. Officials believe Beijing could use its influence over Iran to help de-escalate tensions and encourage negotiations.

China has already expressed support for Pakistan’s efforts in mediation. In a recent statement, Beijing commended Islamabad’s mediation initiatives and signaled readiness to coordinate with Pakistan and other stakeholders to promote a ceasefire and lasting peace.

Dar’s diplomatic outreach comes amid reports that potential talks between Iran and the United States could take place in Islamabad.

Speaking after a recent four-nation meeting with foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt and Saudi Arabi, Dar indicated that both sides had shown confidence in Pakistan’s role and that preparations for a key meeting were underway.

