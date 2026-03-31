Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

PM urges citizens to stop wasting resources

PM urges citizens to stop wasting resources
Updated on

Summary In a post on X, he said, “Today, on the International Day of Zero Waste, I urge every citizen to play their part – reduce, reuse, and recycle”

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday urged every citizen to play their part to reuse and recycle to stop waste of resources.

In a post on X, he said, "Today, on the International Day of Zero Waste, I urge every citizen to play their part – reduce, reuse, and recycle."

He further said, "In line with our government’s austerity drive, let us adopt responsible practices that lead to a more sustainable Pakistan."
 

Browse Topics
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Pakistan Politics

Related News

Postings assigned to newly-promoted DSPs in Punjab Police
Miscreants blow up gas pipeline in Quetta
Amir Muqam calls on Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi
Iran conflict is actually continuation of Israel-Palestine war: Fazl
Featured

Lesco hikes fees for new electricity connection

Pakistan sends food shipments to Middle East as war disrupts supply lines

Federal ministers, advisors receive over Rs400 million in salaries this year

PSX rebounds strongly as KSE-100 gains over 2,200 points

Dar heads to Beijing as Pakistan steps up Middle East mediation efforts