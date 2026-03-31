PM urges citizens to stop wasting resources

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday urged every citizen to play their part to reuse and recycle to stop waste of resources.

In a post on X, he said, "Today, on the International Day of Zero Waste, I urge every citizen to play their part – reduce, reuse, and recycle."

Today, on the International Day of Zero Waste, I urge every citizen to play their part - reduce, reuse, and recycle. In line with our government’s austerity drive, let us adopt responsible practices that lead to a more sustainable Pakistan. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 30, 2026

He further said, "In line with our government’s austerity drive, let us adopt responsible practices that lead to a more sustainable Pakistan."

