IHC restores Dr Fazeela Abbasi's bail in money laundering case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court has restored the interim bail of Dr Fazeela Abbasi in a money laundering case against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

The case was heard by a bench headed by Justice Muhammad Azam Khan, who reinstated the interim bail and also directed the petitioner to approach the trial court for further proceedings.

During the hearing, Dr Fazeela Abbasi appeared before the court along with her counsel Naeem Bukhari.

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Counsel Naeem Bukhari argued that Dr Fazeela Abbasi had appeared before the court three times, however, on one occasion when she could not appear, a three-day medical certificate was submitted. Despite this, her bail had been cancelled.

After hearing the arguments, the court restored the interim bail and instructed the petitioner to seek further relief from the trial court.

It is pertinent to mention that the FIA has registered a money laundering case against Dr Fazeela Abbasi, alleging that there was a turnover of approximately Rs25 billion in her 22 bank accounts, while her declared annual income was only between Rs400,000 and Rs600,000.