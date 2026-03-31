Nationwide rain, hailstorms forecast until April 4, PMD warns

(Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a weather advisory predicting widespread rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms across the country from April 1 to April 4, with chances of heavy downpours and isolated hailstorms.

According to the forecast, a westerly weather system is expected to enter southwestern Balochistan on April 1 and persist for several days, impacting multiple regions nationwide.

In Balochistan, areas including Panjgur, Turbat, Kech, Awaran, and the Makran coastal belt are likely to experience heavy rain, thunderstorms, and occasional hailstorms, with intermittent breaks in rainfall.

Similar weather conditions are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where regions such as Chitral, Dir, Swat, and Kalam may also witness snowfall in mountainous areas, along with isolated heavy rain and hailstorms.

In Punjab and Islamabad, rain, gusty winds, and thunderstorms are forecast in cities including Murree, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Sargodha, while heavy rainfall is expected in Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir are also likely to receive rain and thunderstorms, along with snowfall in higher altitudes. Some areas may experience heavy rain and hailstorms.

In Sindh, including Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, and Sukkur, rain, wind, and thunderstorms are expected between April 2 and April 4, with occasional dry intervals.

The PMD has warned of potential flash floods in northeastern Balochistan, including Khuzdar, Awaran, and Kharan, as well as in local streams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the same period. Landslide risks are also present in vulnerable areas of upper K-P, Gilgit-Baltistan, and AJK.

Authorities cautioned that strong winds and hailstorms could damage weak structures such as electric poles, billboards, and solar panels. Farmers have been advised to take preventive measures to protect crops, while tourists are urged to avoid unnecessary travel.

The weather department also noted that daytime temperatures are expected to drop across the country, and the current weather system may persist even beyond April 4.

