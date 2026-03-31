IHC ex-judge Tariq Mahmood Jahangir pays off Rs30m loan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) former judge Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri has repaid a housing loan of Rs30 million.

Sources said Jahangiri had taken an interest-free loan during his service to finance the construction of his home. Portions of the loan were being deducted from his salary during his tenure.

At the time of his dismissal in the fake degree case, the former judge still owed Rs30 million. In December 2025, the Islamabad High Court ordered him to repay the outstanding loan, and the payment has now been completed in full.

