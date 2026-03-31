Action initiated against doctors over alleged video at Lady Willingdon Hospital

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department has taken strict action following the alleged video recording incident at Lady Willingdon Hospital, initiating proceedings against several doctors and senior administrative officials.

According to the Health Department, show-cause notices have been issued to responsible senior officers, while letters have been formally sent to the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council for disciplinary action against five postgraduate doctors.

Authorities stated that during an operation, doctors Taiba, Mahem, Zainab, Ayesha, and Isa were directed to face action for recording the patient’s procedure.

Additionally, the department has initiated proceedings under the PEDA Act against former MS Dr. Farah, Head of Department Dr. Uzma, Senior Consultant Anesthesia Dr. Munir, Senior Registrars Dr. Routaba and Dr. Munza, and Senior Women Medical Officer Dr. Darah Aram.

The Health Department cited negligence, administrative weaknesses, incompetence, and failure in control as violations committed by the concerned officials.

Secretary Health, Azmat Mahmood, has demanded written replies from all involved individuals within seven days.

Hearing officers Asif Bilal Lodhi and Secretary Local Government Mian Shakeel Ahmed have been appointed under instructions from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Officials further stated that the involved doctors and senior officials must appear in person or submit written replies within seven days.

Moreover, former WM Dr. Iqra Hafeez, Charge Nurses Dr. Iqra Zahid and Fozia Rasheed, and staff member Haseeb Al-Rauf have also been served show-cause notices.