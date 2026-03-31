Pakistan sends food shipments to Middle East as war disrupts supply lines

ISLAMABAD (Zeeshan Yousafzai) – Amid the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran, Pakistan has begun exporting food items to Middle Eastern countries to help address shortages caused by disrupted maritime routes.

According to a Ministry of Commerce official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, six shipments of food supplies have already been sent to Kuwait, which is further distributing them to other countries in the region. The official added that daily meetings are being held to closely monitor and assess the evolving situation.

The exports were initiated on the directives of the prime minister. After consulting with Middle Eastern nations, Pakistan received a list of 56 requested food items. Of these, 16 were deemed essential for domestic consumption and could not be exported, while the remaining 40 surplus items are now being supplied abroad.

The exported goods include rice, sugar, edible oil, fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, and dairy products.

Officials also noted that business-to-business engagements are being arranged, with the private sector taking the lead in operations while the government facilitates traders and provides logistical support.

In addition, some food shipments are being routed through Oman. Supplies reaching Omani ports are then transported onward via land routes to their final destinations.

A senior Commerce Ministry official emphasized that strict measures are in place to ensure only surplus items are exported, preventing any potential shortages within Pakistan.