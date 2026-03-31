Sindh governor urges lawyers to avoid unnecessary court relief

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Governor Nihal Hashmi has advised lawyers to refrain from seeking unnecessary relief from courts and to maintain discipline and respect within the legal profession.

Speaking to the legal community, Hashmi highlighted that Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a lawyer, 1973 Constitution drafter Zulfikar Ali Bhutto practiced law, and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is also a lawyer.

He said he has frequented these corridors for forty years and will continue visiting the High Court. Lawyers share a bond of respect and represent their community before the federal and Sindh governments.

Governor Hashmi emphasized that the legal profession faces serious challenges, while the government strives to deliver swift justice and implements measures like mini-lockdowns for cost efficiency.

Addressing regional issues, he noted unrest in countries beyond Pakistan and highlighted attempts by certain forces to destabilize the nation.

He added that Israel has been involved in terrorism for half a century, with some groups calling it their “Fatherland.”

Hashmi stated that law enforcement agencies in Pakistan arrest 93% of offenders.

He stressed that tackling hoarding is a collective responsibility and not solely the job of the army or law enforcement.

He urged lawyers to uphold the dignity of their profession, saying that their expression surpasses even that of writers and poets.

Lawyers in Pakistan are heirs of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and without him, Pakistanis would still be living under British India.

The Governor called for adherence to the Constitution and law in judicial decisions and warned against repeating past mistakes, noting India could attempt false-flag operations. He insisted that legal matters should follow proper procedures and lawyers must honor their oaths.

Hashmi also highlighted the importance of building a peaceful and prosperous society, assuring lawyers that Governor House doors remain open to all. He mentioned that he does not receive a salary, his wife is a doctor, and their family sustains itself independently.