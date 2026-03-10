Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Foreign Office announces full support for Pakistan government austerity campaign

Summary Ishaq Dar chaired a Foreign Office meeting reviewing Pakistan’s austerity policy, directing officials to cut expenses while ensuring diplomatic and consular services remain unaffected.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Office has announced full support for the government’s austerity campaign following a key meeting chaired by foreign minister Ishaq Dar.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the meeting reviewed the implementation of the austerity policy announced by Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, Ishaq Dar emphasised the need for strict financial discipline and careful use of public resources. He directed officials to limit ministry expenditures to essential matters.

The spokesperson added that instructions were issued to reduce costs without affecting diplomatic and consular services.

Officials also stressed improving administrative efficiency within the Foreign Office and reiterated their full support for the government’s austerity drive.

The ministry further expressed its commitment to transparency and the effective use of public funds while ensuring the protection of Pakistan’s diplomatic interests.

 

