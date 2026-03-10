PM Shehbaz congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on becoming Iran Supreme Leader

Summary PM Shehbaz congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on becoming Iran’s supreme leader, expressing condolences over Ali Khamenei’s death and pledging stronger Pakistan–Iran cooperation.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei on his appointment as the new supreme leader of Iran, expressing hope that he will guide the country toward peace, stability and prosperity.

In a letter sent to the Iranian leader, the Pakistani premier also offered condolences on the martyrdom of his father, Ali Khamenei, whose assassination was reported following coordinated strikes by the United States and Israel.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Sharif said the martyrdom of the former Iranian supreme leader had deeply saddened the people of Pakistan, who stand in solidarity with Iran during this difficult time.

He expressed confidence that Mojtaba Khamenei would lead Iran toward peace, stability, dignity and prosperity in the years ahead.

The prime minister also highlighted the long-standing ties between Pakistan and Iran, describing their relationship as rooted in shared faith, history, culture and language.

Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s willingness to work closely with Iran to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across areas of mutual interest for the benefit of both nations.

In his message, the Pakistani leader also prayed for the health, well-being and success of Mojtaba Khamenei and for peace and prosperity for the people of Iran. He later repeated his congratulations in a post on X.

Last Sunday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei embraced martyrdom in a major attack by Israel and the United States, throwing the future of the Islamic Republic into doubt and raising the risk of regional instability.

State media reported that the 86-year-old died in an airstrike targeting his compound in downtown Tehran. Satellite photos from Airbus showed that the site was heavily bombed.

His death at his office “showed that he consistently stood among the people and at the forefront of his responsibilities, confronting what officials call global arrogance,” state TV said.

Iran, which responded to the strikes with its own counterassault, warned of retribution, with the Cabinet saying that this “great crime will never go unanswered.” The paramilitary Revolutionary Guard threatened to launch its “most intense offensive operation” ever targeting Israeli and American bases.

The attack opened a stunning new chapter in US intervention in Iran, carried the potential for retaliatory violence and a wider war, and represented a startling flex of military might for an American president – Donald Trump – who swept into office on an “America First” platform and vowed to keep out of “forever wars.”