CM Sohail Afridi announces historic Karachi rally during his 3-day visit

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has announced plans to hold what he called the largest rally in Karachi’s history during his upcoming three-day visit to Sindh.

In a video message ahead of his trip, Afridi urged the people of Sindh to prepare fully and actively participate in the street movement, promising to carry the message of PTI’s founder to every corner of the province.

He stated that the rally will take place on Sunday at 4:30 PM at Mazar-e-Quaid, emphasizing its significance as a historic gathering for the city. During his visit, Afridi is also scheduled to meet various political and social personalities in Karachi.

However, Afridi’s private airline flight from Islamabad to Karachi faced delays before departure. Originally scheduled for 9:00 AM, the flight was delayed and took off at 12:30 PM. Afridi criticized the delay, claiming it was deliberately caused.

The rally and the KP chief minister’s visit are expected to attract widespread attention, with political observers closely monitoring developments in Karachi ahead of the event.

This marks another significant engagement by Afridi in Sindh to mobilize PTI supporters and strengthen the party’s presence in urban Sindh ahead of upcoming political activities

