Punjab govt agrees to amend Property Ownership Act to restore judicial powers

The Lahore High Court had issued a stay on the Punjab Property Ownership Ordinance after dozens of petitions were filed challenging the law.

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq): The Punjab government has agreed to amend the Property Ownership Act to restore judicial powers, signaling a step back in response to mounting legal challenges.

According to highly reliable sources, the proposed amendments will replace retired session judges on tribunals with serving Additional Session Judges, and give civil judges the authority to forward applications concerning illegal possession to district committees. The committees will no longer decide directly on pending cases.

The Lahore High Court had issued a stay on the Punjab Property Ownership Ordinance after dozens of petitions were filed challenging the law. In response, the Punjab government formed a high-level legal committee to address judicial and lawyer objections and prepare amendments in accordance with legal requirements.

Under the proposed changes, civil judges will decide whether an application under the Property Ownership Act should be sent to a district committee. Previously filed cases where petitioners claimed illegal possession can now be referred to the committee only through the civil judge, rather than directly.

The amendments also stipulate that tribunals will be headed by serving Additional Session Judges instead of retired judges, while parties can still appeal tribunal interim orders to the High Court—a provision that was missing in the original law.

The legal committee, led by Advocate General Punjab Amjad Pervez with participation from the Secretary Law Punjab and other experts, has also included judicial review in the draft, showing the government’s willingness to compromise.

Sources said the new amendments are being finalized with input from the judiciary and lawyers’ organizations, and once approved by all parties, they are expected to resolve the ongoing tensions between the government and the courts.

