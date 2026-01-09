Naqvi orders stern action against illegal immigration

Interior Minister has called for strict action against human trafficking mafias and the professional beggar network, stressing the need for stronger immigration enforcement and security measures.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has urged continued stringent action against mafias involved in human trafficking and illegal immigration, stressing the need for zero tolerance towards those exploiting vulnerable individuals.

During a meeting in Islamabad to assess the performance of the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) immigration wing, Naqvi reiterated that no leniency would be shown to human smugglers. He emphasized that Pakistan’s international reputation must be safeguarded at all costs.

The minister instructed the FIA to strengthen the enforcement of immigration laws and improve security checks at airports to prevent any illegal activities.

He also highlighted the importance of enhancing the country's immigration monitoring systems to ensure stricter regulations.

The discussion also touched on the issue of the professional beggar mafia, and Naqvi gave the green light for a focused crackdown on this organized group and its accomplices.

He called for immediate steps to dismantle the network involved in exploiting individuals for beggary, signaling the government’s commitment to curbing such illegal activities.

