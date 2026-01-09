Lahore Bar Association annual elections to be held tomorrow

According to election officials, polling will be conducted on eight seats, with a total of 27 candidates contesting.

LAHORE (Dunya News): The annual elections of the Lahore Bar Association (LBA), the largest bar association in Asia, will be held tomorrow with biometric voting arrangements in place.

According to election officials, polling will be conducted on eight seats, with a total of 27 candidates contesting. A total of 15,851 registered voters are eligible to cast their votes, and 11 polling booths have been set up to facilitate the electoral process.

Three candidates are contesting for the coveted post of President, including Adeeb Aslam Bhunder, Shahid Jamal Butt, and Irfan Hayat Bajwa.

For the Vice President seat, five candidates are in the race: Chaudhry M. Mushtaq, Hafiz Mushtaq Naeemi, Sheikh Kashif Ali, Mian Tahir Munir, and Humayun Zaheer Bhatti.

The Vice President Model Town seat will see a contest between Asif Kanwal Khan, M. Naveed Hanif Kamboh, and Kashif Siddiq Gujar, while Zahid Mahmood Gul and Imran Olakh are contesting for the Vice President Cantt seat.

Four candidates are competing for the position of Secretary, including Chaudhry Afnan Munwar, Rizwan Arshad Bobak, Shoaib Ashraf Bhatti, and Malik Fahad Nisar Khokhar.

For the post of Joint Secretary, Asad Abbas, Samina Basra, and Salman Raheem Khokhar are in the running, while Zohaib Khan and Yasir Nazir Padhiyar are contesting for the Finance Secretary seat.

The Library Secretary position has attracted five candidates: Arshad Chadhar, M. Faryad Chaudhry, Samina Khokhar, Talib Naqvi, and Nauman Ali Goraya. Meanwhile, Rahila Hafeez Rana has already been elected unopposed as Auditor.

Strict security and administrative arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth and transparent election process.

