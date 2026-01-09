Fawad calls on Nawaz Sharif to help resolve Pakistan's political crisis

Fawad Chaudhry urges Nawaz Sharif to help resolve political instability in Pakistan. He calls for the release of PTI leaders and highlights the economic crisis.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday urged Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) president and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to play a role in resolving political turmoil in the country.

Talking to media after appearing in an anti-terrorism court, he emphasised the need for political negotiations to address the ongoing instability in Pakistan. He noted that the country’s political tensions have reached a critical point, with the opposition failing to engage constructively.

Fawad Chaudhry stressed that the real heirs of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are currently imprisoned, while "guest actors" in the party—those not genuinely invested in the political cause—are refusing to participate in talks.

He criticised the government for granting too much leeway to these actors, many of whom are also traveling abroad, rather than focusing on resolving the nation’s political crisis.

In his statement, Chaudhry called on the government to release political prisoners, including prominent PTI figures like Bushra Bibi and Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, to ease political pressure. He also suggested that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, with his extensive political experience, could play a crucial role in resolving the political impasse.

Furthermore, the former minister pointed out the country’s dire economic situation, citing a recent government survey showing that 30% of the population cannot afford three meals a day.

With income levels reverting to 2015 figures, while costs have skyrocketed, he noted that the financial strain is being felt across various sectors, including real estate and the salaried class, which now faces a 40% tax hike.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi is visiting Karachi today. He has shown great responsibility so far, and he should make efforts to bring people closer.

On the other hand, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) has extended the interim bail of Fawad Chaudhry until February 13.

ATC judge Manzoor Ali Gill heard five cases related to the May 9 violence and arson incidents. Fawad Chaudhry appeared in court with his lawyers, and the court requested the prosecution to submit the case records.

The court had previously approved interim bail for the former Federal Minister, Fawad Chaudhry, until today.

Fawad Chaudhry is facing cases involving the burning of a vehicle at Jinnah House Chowk and the arson at Sherpao Bridge.

