Basant preparations in Lahore: 105 buildings in Walled City declared dangerous

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Preparations for celebrating Basant in Lahore are in full swing after kite flying in the city has been allowed on February 6, 7, and 8, dunya News reported.

According to sources, a total of 254 dilapidated rooftops have been identified in Lahore’s Walled City, while 105 buildings have been declared extremely dangerous. DG Walled City Najam Saqib said that efforts are being made to ensure that kite flying does not take place on unsafe rooftops.

It is worth noting that official permission has been granted to celebrate Basant 2026 in Lahore, and a notification has been issued by the Deputy Commissioner Lahore in this regard.

According to the notification, kite flying in the city will be allowed on February 6, 7, and 8, 2026. During Basant, only approved and standard-quality kite-flying material will be permitted.

The manufacture and trade of kite-flying material have been authorized from December 30, 2025, to February 8, 2026, while the public will be allowed to purchase kite-flying material from February 1 to February 8, 2026.

