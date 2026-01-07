Govt ready for talks but PTI prefers street agitation: Rana Sanaullah

Speaking on a private TV programme, Senator Rana Sanaullah said that the DG ISPR has on several occasions clarified that it is not the military’s mandate to hold talks with political parties

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs and Senator Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that the government is fully prepared for political dialogue with the opposition and for moving democracy forward.

Speaking on a private TV programme, Senator Rana Sanaullah said that the DG ISPR has on several occasions clarified that it is not the military’s mandate to hold talks with political parties.

Negotiations take place among political parties themselves, and that is their mandate.

He said the government is completely ready for political dialogue with the opposition and to advance democracy. It is now up to PTI whether it wants to engage in dialogue or not. The PTI founder, he added, has said that he does not want negotiations but instead wants to launch a street movement.

Rana Sanaullah said the PTI founder wants a repeat of May 9, along with chaos and anarchy, and that his agenda is clear. He claimed that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sohail Afridi, is running around on the founder’s instructions. He further said PTI’s planned wheel-jam strike would fail badly and that the public would outright reject it.

He also stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s stance regarding Afghanistan is extremely irresponsible, condemnable, and against national interests.

