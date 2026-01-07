NDMA issues cold wave alert for northern areas, Balochistan

According to the advisory, harsh winter conditions are likely to continue across Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Potohar region, and northern Balochistan in the coming days.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The NDMA’s National Emergencies Operations Center (NEOC) has warned of a severe cold wave in northern regions and northern Balochistan, with harsh conditions expected to persist in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Potohar region, and northern Balochistan.

According to the advisory, harsh winter conditions are likely to continue across Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Potohar region, and northern Balochistan in the coming days.

A sharp rise in cold intensity is forecast for northern Balochistan, particularly in Quetta, Ziarat and Kalat.

NEOC has cautioned that the severe weather may heighten the risk of respiratory ailments, urging citizens to adopt precautionary measures.

The NDMA has cautioned that severe cold may damage standing crops, advising farmers to adopt protective measures.

The advisory further warned that prevailing weather conditions, coupled with possible dense fog, could pose risks to commuters in plain areas, urging caution during morning travel.

The Authority said it is ensuring timely early warnings and dissemination of information on potential hazards to relevant institutions and the public.

