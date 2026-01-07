Pak Armed Forces fully capable to counter any misadventure: Asif

Khawaja Asif said that the world had acknowledged and observed the professional abilities of Pakistan Armed Forces in war with India in May 2025.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that Pakistan Armed Forces are fully capable to counter any misadventure by enemy country.

The world had acknowledged and observed the professional abilities of Pakistan Armed Forces in war with India in May 2025, he said while talking to a private television channel. India had lost the confidence after facing defeat from Pakistan, he said.

In reply to a question, he said in case of any aggression by India, Pakistan Armed Forces are fully prepared to reply in a befitting manner. Internally and externally, he said Narendra Modi had lost the credibility.

To a question about Afghan Taliban, he said Afghan Taliban and TTP are not trustworthy.

To another querry, he said, we are not in favour of imposing ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

