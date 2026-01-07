One killed in Larkana road accident

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

LARKANA (Dunya News) – One person lost his life and another sustained critical injuries in a tragic road accident in Larkana on late Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Raees Canal Road near Rasoolabad area where two motorcycles collided due to overspeeding, killing 35-year-old Arsh on the spot and injuring 15-year-old Yasin.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Police have also launched an investigation.

