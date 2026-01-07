Terrorism will be wiped out from country this year: Khurram Dastgir

Khurram Dastgir said that efforts will be made in the next session of the National Assembly to build national consensus on countering terrorism.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khurram Dastgir Khan on Tuesday categorically stated that the menace of terrorism will be wiped out from country this year.

Speaking in the Dunya News programme "Dunya Meher Bokhari Kay Sath", Khurram Dastgir said that government is serious has shown a serious commitment to eliminating terrorism.

He stated that terrorism is the number one obstacle to the country’s prosperity adding that 2026 will be the year when the scourge of terrorism will be eradicated from the country.

Khurram Dastgir said that that 80 percent of terrorism incidents are occurring in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wants to talk on a one-point agenda focused on terrorism, the government is ready and discussions can begin as early as tomorrow.

The senior PML-N leader further said that efforts will be made in the next session of the National Assembly to build national consensus on countering terrorism.

