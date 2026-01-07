One killed, three injured as truck collides with trailer in Okara

The accident occurred at the Grand Trunk Road where an over speeding truck hit a trailer from behind, killing one person on the spot and injuring three others.

OKARA (Dunya News) – One person was killed and three other were wounded when a truck collided with a trailer in Okara on late Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Grand Trunk Road where an over speeding truck hit a trailer from behind, killing one person on the spot and injuring three others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased was identified as Maqbool. Police have started the investigation.

