Farooq Sattar for no politics of accusation, counter-accusation

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar on Tuesday said that there should be no politics of accusation and counter-accusation, Dunya News reported.

He said that all stakeholders must sit together to resolve shared issues, adding that he believes in a politics of “divide and multiply” rather than “minus and plus.” He also called for the creation of a forum bringing together the chief ministers of all four provinces.

Farooq Sattar further said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi will be welcomed upon his arrival in Karachi and added that Kamran Tessori will also invite Sohail Afridi to the Governor House.

