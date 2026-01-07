Five killed, 27 injured as bus plunges into ravine near Chakwal

According to rescue sources, the death toll may rise further as several injured persons were in critical condition.

CHAKWAL (Dunya News) – At least five persons were killed and 27 others, including seven women, were wounded when a bus fell into ravine near Chakwal in the wee hours of Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Dhok Pathan area where a bus going to Karachi from Rawalpindi fell into a deep gorge while taking a sharp turn, killing five persons on the spot and injuring 27 others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead and injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Talagang.

