One dead, 7 injured as terrorists target cement factory bus in Lakki Marwat

An IED explosion near a cement factory bus in Lakki Marwat killed one and injured seven, including two women. The vehicle was destroyed, and authorities have launched an investigation

LAKKI MARWAT – An explosion near a private cement factory bus in the Bego Khel area of Lakki Marwat has resulted in one death while seven others, including two women, were injured on Monday.

According to the police, the blast occurred when terrorists targeted the vehicle with an IED close to Nawar khel mor, as it was en route to the factory.

The explosion completely destroyed the vehicle. Officials confirmed that a factory employee lost their life, while seven others, including four factory workers, were injured. Several of the injured are in critical condition.

The wounded were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, and security measures in the area have been intensified. A search operation is also underway.

According to National Counter-Terrorism Authority (NACTA), Pakistan has been facing scourge of terrorism for last more than 20 years. From 2001 to 2022, Pakistan lost 83 thousand lives and incurred financial loss of more than 35 trillion rupees. Consequently, violence, extremism and intolerance have increased in society.

