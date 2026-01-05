Five fell into open drain in Karachi

The incident occurred in Mehran Town area of Korangi where five persons, who were going to attend and marriage party, fell into an uncovered sewer line.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least five persons, including women and children, fell into an open drain in Korangi area of Karachi on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the incident occurred in Mehran Town area of Korangi where five persons, who were going to attend and marriage party, fell into an uncovered sewer line.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the area and pulled the affected persons from the drain in unconscious condition and shifted then to hospital. According to rescue sources, the affected persons are now in stable condition.

