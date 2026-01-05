CM KP will be provided full security during Karachi's visit: Murtaza Wahab

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said that there is no restriction on anyone coming to Karachi.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said that there is no restriction on anyone coming to Karachi, and if Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi comes on a visit, he will be provided security.

Addressing a ceremony in Karachi, Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that Hafiz Naeemur Rehman holds political press conferences, but such actions do not solve problems. He urged his opponents not to speak without delivering results.

He further said that the promises made by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman will be fulfilled. The target is to move forward by taking everyone along. He added that the issues of Keamari will also be resolved, and that work on Shahrah-e-Bhutto is in full swing and will be completed this year.

Murtaza Wahab also said that street lights will not be turned off due to load shedding, and that the KMC building has also been shifted to solar system.

